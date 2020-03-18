Genuine Parts Co Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) traded today at $69.96, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 74,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical and electronic materials. The Company conducts business throughout most of the United States, in Canada, and in Mexico.

There is potential upside of 34.3% for shares of Genuine Parts Co based on a current price of $71.23 and an average consensus analyst price target of $95.67. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $93.56 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $98.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Genuine Parts Co have traded between the current low of $69.96 and a high of $115.20 and are now at $71.23. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

