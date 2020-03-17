Genpact Ltd: The Losing Streak Continues (G)

Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) traded today at a new 52-week low of $25.79. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 210,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

Potential upside of 30.8% exists for Genpact Ltd, based on a current level of $26.07 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.10. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.01 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $41.84.

Genpact Limited designs and manages business operations to manage risk and compliance. The Company focuses on the areas of finance and procurement, financial services account servicing, claims management, regulatory affairs, and industrial asset optimization. Genpact operates worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Genpact Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $25.79 and a high of $45.20 and are now at $26.07. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.55% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Genpact Ltd on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $40.57. Since that call, shares of Genpact Ltd have fallen 33.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.