Genpact Ltd Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (G)

Today, shares of Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $28.03 on a volume of 217K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Genpact Ltd has traded in a range of $19.41 to $45.20 and is now at $29.26, 51% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

