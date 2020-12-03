General Motors C Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

General Motors C (NYSE:GM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.38. So far today approximately 775,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 13.5 million shares.

Over the past year, General Motors Chas traded in a range of $23.38 to $41.90 and are now at $23.54. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 1.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts. The Company offers vehicle protection, parts, accessories, maintenance, satellite radio, and automotive financing services. General Motors provides its vehicles and services worldwide.

General Motors C (NYSE:GM) has potential upside of 105.0% based on a current price of $23.54 and analysts' consensus price target of $48.26. General Motors C shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.54 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $36.29.

