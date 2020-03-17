General Electric: The Losing Streak Continues (GE)

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.30. Approximately 19.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 76.4 million shares.

Over the past year, General Electrichas traded in a range of $6.30 to $13.26 and are now at $6.50. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

There is potential upside of 147.7% for shares of General Electric based on a current price of $6.50 and an average consensus analyst price target of $16.10. General Electric shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.32 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $11.45.

General Electric Company is a globally diversified technology and financial services company. The Company's products and services include aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing, and industrial products.

