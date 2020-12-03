General Electric: The Losing Streak Continues (GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $7.27. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 9 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 76.7 million shares.

Over the past year, General Electrichas traded in a range of $7.27 to $13.26 and are now at $7.43. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has potential upside of 116.5% based on a current price of $7.43 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.10. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.35 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $11.67.

General Electric Company is a globally diversified technology and financial services company. The Company's products and services include aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing, and industrial products.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Electric and will alert subscribers who have GE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.