General Electric Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded today at $6.21, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 4.2 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 80 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, General Electric share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $6.21 and a high of $13.26 and are now at $6.32. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

General Electric Company is a globally diversified technology and financial services company. The Company's products and services include aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing, and industrial products.

There is potential upside of 154.6% for shares of General Electric based on a current price of $6.32 and an average consensus analyst price target of $16.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.29 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $11.23.

