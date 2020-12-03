MySmarTrend
General Dynamics: New 52-Week Low Set Today (GD)

Written on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:34am
By Amy Schwartz

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $134.36. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 164,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Dynamics have traded between the current low of $134.36 and a high of $193.76 and are now at $134.88. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.9% lower over the past week, respectively.

General Dynamics Corporation is a diversified defense company. The Company offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, shipbuilding design and construction, information systems, and technologies.

Potential upside of 85.6% exists for General Dynamics, based on a current level of $134.88 and analysts' average consensus price target of $250.38. General Dynamics shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $177.82 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $180.19.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Dynamics and will alert subscribers who have GD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

