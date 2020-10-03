Gartner Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) traded today at a new 52-week low of $108.90. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 232,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 792,000 shares.

Gartner, Inc. provides research and analysis on the computer hardware, software, communications, and related information technology industries. The Company's business segments includes research, consulting, measurement, events, and executive programs.

Gartner Inc has overhead space with shares priced $108.90, or 20.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $137.11. Gartner Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $150.47 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $151.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Gartner Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $108.90 and a high of $171.77 and are now at $108.90. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

