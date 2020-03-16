Garmin Ltd Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $67.50. Approximately 176,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 918,000 shares.

Garmin Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.58 and the current low of $67.50 and are currently at $69.35 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 1.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Garmin Ltd. provides navigation, communications, and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable, and fixed mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, and information products under its own brand name.

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) is currently priced 13.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $60.12. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $88.16 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $94.99.

