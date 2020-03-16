Gap Inc/The: The Losing Streak Continues (GPS)

Shares of Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded today at $8.56, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 787,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Gap Inc/The share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.56 and a high of $27.00 and are now at $8.56. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

Gap Inc/The has overhead space with shares priced $8.56, or 75.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $34.31. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.53 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.27.

The Gap, Inc. is an international specialty retailer operating retail and outlet stores. The Company sells casual apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The Gap operates stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Japan.

