Gaming And Leisu: The Losing Streak Continues (GLPI)

Gaming And Leisu (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $34.02. Approximately 156,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Gaming And Leisu (NASDAQ:GLPI) has potential upside of 12.6% based on a current price of $34.87 and analysts' consensus price target of $39.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $41.22 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $45.80.

Gaming And Leisu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.99 and the current low of $34.02 and are currently at $34.87 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. owns and leases casinos and other entertainment facilities.

