Gaming And Leisu Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Gaming And Leisu (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.29. Approximately 247,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

Potential upside of 68.6% exists for Gaming And Leisu, based on a current level of $23.28 and analysts' average consensus price target of $39.25. Gaming And Leisu shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $41.15 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $45.41.

Gaming And Leisu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.99 and the current low of $23.29 and are currently at $23.28 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. owns and leases casinos and other entertainment facilities.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gaming And Leisu and will alert subscribers who have GLPI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.