Gaming And Leisu Crosses Above its 10-day MA (GLPI)

Today, shares of Gaming And Leisu (NASDAQ:GLPI) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $26.13 on a volume of 299K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Gaming And Leisu share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.04 and a high of $50.99 and are now at $27.11, 108% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

