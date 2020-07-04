Fulton Financial Crosses Above its 10-day MA (FULT)

Today, shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $11.06 on a volume of 162K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Fulton Financial has traded in a range of $9.83 to $18.00 and is now at $11.39, 16% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fulton Financial on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.56. Since that call, shares of Fulton Financial have fallen 34.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.