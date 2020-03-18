Fulton Financial Crosses Above its 10-day MA (FULT)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $12.90 on a volume of 281K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fulton Financial have traded between a low of $10.76 and a high of $18.00 and are now at $13.08, which is 22% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fulton Financial on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.57. Since that call, shares of Fulton Financial have fallen 17.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.