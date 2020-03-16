Freeport-Mcmoran: New 52-Week Low Set Today (FCX)

Shares of Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded today at $6.67, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 869,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 29 million shares.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is an international natural resources company. The Company operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant reserves of copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, oil, and gas.

Freeport-Mcmoran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.68 and the current low of $6.67 and are currently at $6.37 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Freeport-Mcmoran has overhead space with shares priced $6.37, or 66.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $18.76. Freeport-Mcmoran shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.85 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $11.46.

