Franklin Res Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (BEN)

Shares of Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.92. So far today approximately 247,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.4 million shares.

Franklin Resources, Inc. provides investment advisory services to mutual fund, retirement, institutional, and separate accounts investors. The Company manages various asset classes including global equity, global institutional and municipal fixed income, money funds, alternative investments, and hedge funds.

In the past 52 weeks, Franklin Res Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $16.92 and a high of $35.82 and are now at $16.93. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) has potential upside of 106.2% based on a current price of $16.93 and analysts' consensus price target of $34.92. Franklin Res Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.52 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.36.

