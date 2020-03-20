MySmarTrend
Franklin Res Inc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (BEN)

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 10:43am
By Amy Schwartz

Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $19.03 on a volume of 639K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Franklin Res Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.82 and a 52-week low of $15.30 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $18.11 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

