Franklin Res Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (BEN)

Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $17.54 on a volume of 148K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Franklin Res Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.29 and a high of $35.82 and are now at $17.34, 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Franklin Res Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Franklin Res Inc in search of a potential trend change.