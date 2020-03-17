Fortune Brands H: New 52-Week Low Set Today (FBHS)

Shares of Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $40.50. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 509,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fortune Brands H have traded between the current low of $40.50 and a high of $73.28 and are now at $41.42. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products. The Company's business lines include kitchen and bath cabinetry, plumbing, accessories, advanced material windows, door systems, and security and storage.

Potential upside of 60.6% exists for Fortune Brands H, based on a current level of $41.42 and analysts' average consensus price target of $66.50. Fortune Brands H shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $59.24 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $66.44.

