Ford Motor Co: The Losing Streak Continues (F)

Shares of Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded at a new 52-week low today of $4.70. Approximately 16.5 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 83.8 million shares.

Potential upside of 153.6% exists for Ford Motor Co, based on a current level of $4.80 and analysts' average consensus price target of $12.18. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.04 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $9.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Ford Motor Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $4.70 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $4.80. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, and services cars and trucks. The Company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance through its subsidiary.

