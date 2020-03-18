Fnf Group: New 52-Week Low Set Today (FNF)

Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.55. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 199,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fnf Group have traded between the current low of $23.55 and a high of $49.28 and are now at $24.07. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) has potential upside of 91.1% based on a current price of $24.07 and analysts' consensus price target of $46.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.92 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $43.93.

FNF Group was created as a tracking stock proposal for the Fidelity National Financial, Inc. common stock. FNF provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

