Fnf Group Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) traded today at $30.51, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 73,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.8 million shares.

FNF Group was created as a tracking stock proposal for the Fidelity National Financial, Inc. common stock. FNF provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fnf Group have traded between the current low of $30.51 and a high of $49.28 and are now at $31.50. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 1.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) has potential upside of 46.0% based on a current price of $31.50 and analysts' consensus price target of $46.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $44.04 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $44.62.

