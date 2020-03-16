Fnb Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (FNB)

Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $7.20. Approximately 153,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

F.N.B. Corporation operates as a diversified financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of financial commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions.

There is potential upside of 84.2% for shares of Fnb Corp based on a current price of $8.55 and an average consensus analyst price target of $15.75. Fnb Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.42 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.64.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fnb Corp have traded between the current low of $7.20 and a high of $12.93 and are now at $8.55. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

