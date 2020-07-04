Fnb Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (FNB)

Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $7.17 on a volume of 408K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Fnb Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.05 and a high of $12.93 and are now at $7.70, 52% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% lower and 5.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fnb Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.42. Since that call, shares of Fnb Corp have fallen 37.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.