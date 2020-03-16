Flowserve Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (FLS)

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) traded today at $20.58, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 100,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has potential upside of 104.0% based on a current price of $22.26 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.42. Flowserve Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.79 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $47.05.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment throughout the world. The Company provides pumps, valves, and mechanical seals primarily for the refinery and pipeline segments of the petroleum, chemical processing, power generation, and water treatment industries.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Flowserve Corp have traded between the current low of $20.58 and a high of $54.16 and are now at $22.26. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

