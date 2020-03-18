Flowers Foods: The Winning Streak Continues (FLO)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) traded today at a new 52-week high of $25.08. So far today approximately 335,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is currently priced 9.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $22.33. Flowers Foods shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $22.41 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $22.08.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery foods for retail and foodservice customers. The Company offers fresh packaged and frozen bakery products, as well as pastries, doughnuts, and bakery snack products. Flowers Foods serves customers in the State of Georgia.

Flowers Foods share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.08 and a 52-week low of $19.66 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $24.80 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

