Flir Systems: New 52-Week Low Set Today (FLIR)

Shares of Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $35.36. Approximately 286,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

There is potential upside of 61.1% for shares of Flir Systems based on a current price of $35.46 and an average consensus analyst price target of $57.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $51.86 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $51.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Flir Systems share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $35.36 and a high of $59.44 and are now at $35.46. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging and broadcast camera systems for a variety of applications in the commercial and government markets. The Company makes products for condition monitoring, research and development, airborne observation and broadcast, search and rescue, and surveillance and reconnaissance.

