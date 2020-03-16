Flir Systems: The Losing Streak Continues (FLIR)

Shares of Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $28.48. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 161,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Flir Systemshas traded in a range of $28.48 to $59.44 and are now at $30.14. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging and broadcast camera systems for a variety of applications in the commercial and government markets. The Company makes products for condition monitoring, research and development, airborne observation and broadcast, search and rescue, and surveillance and reconnaissance.

Potential upside of 89.6% exists for Flir Systems, based on a current level of $30.14 and analysts' average consensus price target of $57.14. Flir Systems shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $50.70 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $51.62.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Flir Systems and will alert subscribers who have FLIR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.