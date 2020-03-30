Flir Systems Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (FLIR)

Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $31.49 on a volume of 225K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Flir Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.44 and a 52-week low of $23.85 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $31.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

