Flir Systems Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (FLIR)

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:35am
By Amy Schwartz

Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $31.49 on a volume of 225K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Flir Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.44 and a 52-week low of $23.85 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $31.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Flir Systems. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Flir Systems in search of a potential trend change.

