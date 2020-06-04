Fiserv Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (FISV)

Today, shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $91.59 on a volume of 2.0 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fiserv Inc have traded between a low of $73.50 and a high of $125.05 and are now at $92.59, which is 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 2.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Fiserv Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Fiserv Inc in search of a potential trend change.