Fiserv Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (FISV)

Today, shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $106.69 on a volume of 244K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Fiserv Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $81.62 and a high of $125.05 and are now at $96.45, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

