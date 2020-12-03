Firstenergy Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $38.87. So far today approximately 135,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.3 million shares.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) is currently priced 2.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.12. Firstenergy Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $46.69 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Corp. operates as a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as offers exploration, production, and distribution of natural gas. FirstEnergy provides energy management and other energy related services.

In the past 52 weeks, Firstenergy Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $38.87 and a high of $52.51 and are now at $38.98. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

