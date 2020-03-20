First Republic B Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (FRC)

Today, shares of First Republic B (NYSE:FRC) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $89.27 on a volume of 145K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, First Republic B has traded in a range of $81.21 to $122.34 and is now at $87.46, 8% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

