First Ind Realty: The Losing Streak Continues (FR)

First Ind Realty (NYSE:FR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $27.80. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 143,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 847,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Ind Realty have traded between the current low of $27.80 and a high of $46.12 and are now at $30.82. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

First Ind Realty (NYSE:FR) has potential upside of 6.4% based on a current price of $30.82 and analysts' consensus price target of $32.79. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $39.85 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $41.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, manages, acquires, and develops bulk warehouses and light industrial properties. The Company's interests in its properties are held through various partnerships controlled by the company.

