First Horizon Na: The Losing Streak Continues (FHN)

First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $8.68. Approximately 238,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.9 million shares.

First Horizon National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial services. The Company offers a variety of commercial banking services and also conducts mortgage banking, capital markets, and transaction processing.

In the past 52 weeks, First Horizon Na share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.68 and a high of $17.42 and are now at $8.69. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 2.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

First Horizon Na has overhead space with shares priced $8.69, or 61.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $22.31. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.53 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.65.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for First Horizon Na and will alert subscribers who have FHN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.