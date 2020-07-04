First Horizon Na Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (FHN)

First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $8.07 on a volume of 882K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

First Horizon Na share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.42 and a 52-week low of $6.27 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $8.82 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of First Horizon Na on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.44. Since that call, shares of First Horizon Na have fallen 49.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.