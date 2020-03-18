First American F: The Losing Streak Continues (FAF)

Shares of First American F (NYSE:FAF) traded at a new 52-week low today of $37.47. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 175,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

First American Financial Corporation provides insurance services. The Company offers title insurance, property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and financial services. First American Financial serves individuals and businesses throughout the United States.

First American F has overhead space with shares priced $37.53, or 43.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $65.80. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.80 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $60.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First American F have traded between the current low of $37.47 and a high of $66.78 and are now at $37.53. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

