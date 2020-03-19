Fifth Third Banc: The Losing Streak Continues (FITB)

Shares of Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) traded today at $11.10, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 511,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.9 million shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates banking centers in the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company's principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fifth Third Banc have traded between the current low of $11.10 and a high of $31.64 and are now at $11.14. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 3.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) has potential upside of 215.7% based on a current price of $11.14 and analysts' consensus price target of $35.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.42 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.80.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fifth Third Banc and will alert subscribers who have FITB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.