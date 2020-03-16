Fifth Third Banc: The Losing Streak Continues (FITB)

Shares of Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $14.20. So far today approximately 192,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.3 million shares.

Fifth Third Banc has overhead space with shares priced $14.30, or 59.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.17. Fifth Third Banc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.46 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.00.

Over the past year, Fifth Third Banchas traded in a range of $14.20 to $31.64 and are now at $14.30. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 4.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates banking centers in the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company's principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fifth Third Banc and will alert subscribers who have FITB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.