Fifth Third Banc: The Losing Streak Continues (FITB)

Shares of Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) traded today at $15.75, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 297,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.5 million shares.

There is potential upside of 118.8% for shares of Fifth Third Banc based on a current price of $16.07 and an average consensus analyst price target of $35.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.01 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.11.

In the past 52 weeks, Fifth Third Banc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $15.75 and a high of $31.64 and are now at $16.07. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates banking centers in the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company's principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing.

