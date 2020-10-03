Fifth Third Banc: The Losing Streak Continues (FITB)

Shares of Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.71. So far today approximately 915,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.9 million shares.

Potential upside of 87.8% exists for Fifth Third Banc, based on a current level of $18.73 and analysts' average consensus price target of $35.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $28.20 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $28.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates banking centers in the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company's principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing.

Fifth Third Banc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.64 and the current low of $18.71 and are currently at $18.73 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

