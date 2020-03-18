Fidelity Nationa: The Losing Streak Continues (FIS)

Shares of Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) traded today at $104.01, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 329,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.3 million shares.

Over the past year, Fidelity Nationahas traded in a range of $104.01 to $158.21 and are now at $104.69. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 6.3% for shares of Fidelity Nationa based on a current price of $104.69 and an average consensus analyst price target of $111.31. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $134.89 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $143.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a payment services provider. The Company provides credit and debit card processing, electronic banking services, check risk management, check cashing, and merchant card processing services to financial institutions and merchants.

