Fidelity Nationa Crosses Above its 10-day MA (FIS)

Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $113.10 on a volume of 487K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fidelity Nationa have traded between a low of $91.68 and a high of $158.21 and are now at $115.41, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fidelity Nationa on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $138.15. Since that call, shares of Fidelity Nationa have fallen 25.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.