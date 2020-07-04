Fedex Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (FDX)

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $119.11 on a volume of 178K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Fedex Corp has traded in a range of $88.69 to $199.32 and is now at $122.75, 38% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fedex Corp on March 19th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $106.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Fedex Corp have risen 11.5%. We continue to monitor FDX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.