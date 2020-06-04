Fastenal Co Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (FAST)

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $30.99 on a volume of 743K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fastenal Co have traded between a low of $26.72 and a high of $143.76 and are now at $31.63, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

