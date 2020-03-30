Fastenal Co Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (FAST)

Today, shares of Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $31.20 on a volume of 245K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Fastenal Co has traded in a range of $26.72 to $143.76 and is now at $31.31, 17% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

