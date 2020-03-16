Fastenal Co Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (FAST)

Today, shares of Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $33.23 on a volume of 150K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Fastenal Co has traded in a range of $28.38 to $143.76 and is now at $31.08, 10% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

