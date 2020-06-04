Facebook Inc-A Crosses Above its 10-day MA (FB)

Today, shares of Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $159.58 on a volume of 7.2 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Facebook Inc-A have traded between a low of $137.10 and a high of $224.20 and are now at $160.01, which is 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

